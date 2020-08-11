Leopard, gaur found dead in Coonoor

Udhagamandalam

11 August 2020 08:38 IST

A female gaur and a male leopard were found dead near Periya Karumbalam on Selas road in Coonoor on Monday.

Forest department officials believe that the leopard had hunted the female gaur, which was pregnant and had killed the animal, but was attacked by a herd of gaur of which a female was a part of and had killed the leopard.

Postmortem

A postmortem was conducted on the carcasses of the two animals.

K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris division, said that a postmortem had revealed that the leopard had suffered fractured ribs, while its stomach contained gaur meat, indicating the animal had killed and eating the gaur but was then attacked by another large animal or group of animals, leading to its death.

The carcasses of both the animals were destroyed by the forest department.