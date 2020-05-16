Coimbatore

Leopard found unwell near Botanical Garden

The leopard that was found unable to move near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

The leopard that was found unable to move near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy

A six-year-old male leopard was found unwell and unable to move freely near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

Forest department officials said that they initially suspected that it had an injury on it's rear leg.

Local residents spotted the animal and informed the forest department which dispatched a team of Rapid Response Team personnel. They captured the animal and took it to the local veterinary hospital for treatment.

K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris division, said that the animal is being assessed at the veterinary hospital. Officials said that the animal was suffering seizures and added that they are trying to ascertain the cause of the illness.

District forest officer, Nilgiris division, D. Guruswamy, said that the extent of the animal’s illness will be ascertained. “If we can treat it for its injuries and its ailments, we can hold it till it fully recovers and think of re-release. But for now we are still trying to ensure it survives so that veterinarians can ensure it’s full recovery,” said the DFO.

