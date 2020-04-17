Leopard found dead

A two-year-old male leopard was found dead with multiple injuries inside the Thadagam Reserve Forest on Thursday.

Forest Department officials said the carcass was found by a team of forest personnel during their patrolling on Thursday evening to the west of Anuvavi Subramania Swami Temple. On information, District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh inspected the spot.

A team of veterinarians conducted an autopsy in the presence of Mr. Venkatesh on Friday. It was concluded that the leopard might have been injured during a fight with another leopard and that it suffered internal haemorrhages due to the injuries. Later, the carcass was burnt.