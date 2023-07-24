July 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A leopard was found dead on the bank of Upper Aliyar reservoir near Valparai in Coimbatore district on Sunday. Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) authorities said that the place where the carcass of the big cat was found falls within Upper Aliyar forest beat of the Valparai forest range. Field staff found the carcass of the leopard, aged between seven and eight, lying on the bank of the reservoir during a patrol on Sunday. Officials checked the carcass and found out that the teeth and the claws of the leopard were intact. However, its left hind leg had an injury. According to ATR authorities, the carcass did not have signs of hunting. E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinary officer of ATR, conducted the post-mortem examination of the carcass in the presence of veterinarian Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Forest Department officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations as per protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Samples from the carcass were collected for forensic examinations. The carcass was cremated as per NTCA protocols.

