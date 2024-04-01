ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard found dead near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - ERODE

Forest Department officials said no external injuries or signs of electrocution were found; an inquiry is on to determine the animal’s cause of death

The Hindu Bureau

A sniffer dog was pressed into service to check for evidence after a male leopard was found dead near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills in Erode district on Sunday, March 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A male leopard, aged five to six years, was found dead near the Talavadi Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department staff said they received information that a carcass was found on a vacant plot of patta land located outside Gumatapuram village, about 500 metres away from the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Temple Tiger Reserve Division in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

A team, led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, and comprising of assistant veterinarians M. Janani (Talavadi) and Prabhukumar (Soosaipuram) in the presence of K. Sudhakar, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR, performed an autopsy and took vital samples for laboratory analysis. The standard operating procedures as stipulated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed during the process.

Veterinarians said no external injuries or symptoms of electrocution were found on the carcass. A sniffer dog from the Germalam Forest Range was also pressed into service to check for evidence. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US