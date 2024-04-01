GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard found dead near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Forest Department officials said no external injuries or signs of electrocution were found; an inquiry is on to determine the animal’s cause of death

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A sniffer dog was pressed into service to check for evidence after a male leopard was found dead near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills in Erode district on Sunday, March 31, 2024

A sniffer dog was pressed into service to check for evidence after a male leopard was found dead near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills in Erode district on Sunday, March 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A male leopard, aged five to six years, was found dead near the Talavadi Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Forest Department staff said they received information that a carcass was found on a vacant plot of patta land located outside Gumatapuram village, about 500 metres away from the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Temple Tiger Reserve Division in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

A team, led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, and comprising of assistant veterinarians M. Janani (Talavadi) and Prabhukumar (Soosaipuram) in the presence of K. Sudhakar, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR, performed an autopsy and took vital samples for laboratory analysis. The standard operating procedures as stipulated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed during the process.

Veterinarians said no external injuries or symptoms of electrocution were found on the carcass. A sniffer dog from the Germalam Forest Range was also pressed into service to check for evidence. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the death.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.