Leopard found dead near Emerald in Udhagamandalam

Udhagamandalam

26 January 2021 00:25 IST

A one-year-old male leopard was found dead near Emerald in the Udhagai South Range in the Nilgiris forest division on Sunday.

Forest department officials said the animal was found with injuries to its neck.

District Forest Officer, the Nilgiris division, D. Guruswamy, said a post-mortem was conducted and the cause of death was believed to be due to natural causes. The carcass was destroyed after the completion of the post-mortem.

