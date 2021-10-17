Leopard dies in roadkill at STR

ERODE

17 October 2021 23:44 IST

A male leopard died in a roadkill in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve during the late hours of Saturday.

According to forest officials, a male leopard aged about four was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road between Chikkali and Neythalapuram in Thalavadi forest range while the animal was crossing the road. Forest Range Officer Sathish and other forest personnel rushed to the spot and brought the carcass to the range office.

The officials conducted field inspections and collected CCTV footages from Maharajapuram check post to identify the vehicle.

