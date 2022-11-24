Leopard dies after being hit by vehicle in Udhagamandalam

A leopard died after it was hit by a speeding vehicle in Kundah range late on Wednesday night. Forest department officials confirmed that a case has been registered and that postmortem was conducted on Thursday.
November 24, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM
