‘Leopard died due to haemorrhage’

The male leopard that was found dead near Valparai on Thursday morning had suffered a haemorrhage as per the autopsy reports, Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) M.G. Ganesan said.

The carnivore was found dead with its right foreleg trapped in a henhouse in Varattuparai on Thursday, within the limits of Valparai forest range of ATR. The carcass was taken to the animal rescue centre at Rottikadai, where it was autopsied by ATR veterinary officer E. Vijayaraghavan in the presence of Mr. Ganesan, Valparai forest range officer G. Venkatesh and representatives from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Friday.

Mr. Ganesan said the leopard, aged around five, had its claws stuck in the henhouse’s mesh while attempting to hunt down a hen. It had tried to escape in vain. The animal had died in the early hours of Thursday due to hypovolemic shock, he said. The autopsy, which was carried out as per the NTCA protocols, ruled out electrocution or poisoning as causes of death, the Deputy Director said. The carcass was incinerated following the autopsy.

