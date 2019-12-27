Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field

Two leopard cubs were rescued from sugarcane field at Thotta Mudukarai village in Talavadi here on Thursday.
It was found on the land of a sugarcane farmer on Thursday. Workers noticed the cubs and alerted Jerahalli Forest Range officials in Hasanur Forest Division. Officials rescued the cubs and took it to the range office. They said that the cubs could be 20-day-old and the leopard from the forest area could have delivered the cubs in the sugarcane field as it is a safe hideout for it.
