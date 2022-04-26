Leopard cub reunited with mother
A leopard cub, believed to be only a few weeks old, was found in a tea estate in Gudalur Range in Sreemadurai on Tuesday.
According to the Forest Department officials, the cub was discovered in an estate by local residents and workers who notified the department. The staff rushed to the area as residents watched over the cub. Officials said that the cub was left out in the open till its mother returned and took it back into the forest.
