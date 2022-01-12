Leopard cub found in cow shed, dies

A two-month-old female leopard cub that was found in a cow shed at Bunglowthoddi village in Hasanur on Wednesday morning died later.

Manikandan, who rears cattle, found the cub at the shed and alerted the Forest Department. Officials from Hasanur Range Office rescued the cub and brought it to the office. The cub was found to be inactive and sick. Camera traps were placed in nearby locations and teams were formed to trace the mother.

A veterinarian examined the cub. But within an hour of rescue, the cub died. A postmortem was conducted and samples of vital organs were taken and sent for analysis. The carcass was burnt as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol.

