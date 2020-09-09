Leopard continues prowl in villages around Madukkarai near Coimbatore

A leopard, for which the Forest Department had placed a cage in July, continues to prey on livestock and pet dogs in villages around Madukkarai near Coimbatore.
Two dogs killed
According to the Forest Department, the leopard attacked three dogs belonging to S. Josephraj, a resident of Badrakaliamman temple road near Madukkarai, on Monday. While two dogs were killed, a third one survived the attack.
The leopard dragged away one of the dead dogs.
The incident took place within the limits of Ettimadai beat of Madukkarai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division. The Department had placed a cage in a village at Ettimadai on July 1 this year to capture the leopard after it killed two goats.
D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, said the location of the cage would be changed in an attempt to trap the leopard.
