Leopard believed to be behind cattle attacks, trapped in cage at Erode village, later released into forest

The leopard got trapped in a cage placed by the T.N. Forest Department in Vellakaradu; it was subsequently released deep into the forest in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

January 16, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The trap was placed by the Forest Department based on demands from village residents; the leopard got trapped it on the night of January 14, 2024

The trap was placed by the Forest Department based on demands from village residents; the leopard got trapped it on the night of January 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A male leopard, aged seven to eight years, was found trapped in a cage that had been placed at a farm land near a forest in T.N. Palayam village in Erode district, on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The leopard is believed to have hunted cattle in fringe villages located near forests falling under the T.N. Palayam Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) for many months. Following demands from village residents, the Forest Department had placed camera traps and cages on farm lands to monitor and trap the leopard.

Recently, a cage with a bait was placed in Vellakaradu, Kongarpalayam. The leopard was trapped in this cage at 9.30 p.m. on January 14. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be in good health. Based on the directions of the Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, the leopard was transported in a vehicle and released deep into the forest area in Mangalpatti, Bhavanisagar Forest Range at 3.30 a.m. on January 15.

