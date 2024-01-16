Leopard believed to be behind cattle attacks, trapped in cage at Erode village, later released into forest

January 16, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - ERODE

A male leopard, aged seven to eight years, was found trapped in a cage that had been placed at a farm land near a forest in T.N. Palayam village in Erode district, on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The leopard is believed to have hunted cattle in fringe villages located near forests falling under the T.N. Palayam Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) for many months. Following demands from village residents, the Forest Department had placed camera traps and cages on farm lands to monitor and trap the leopard.

Recently, a cage with a bait was placed in Vellakaradu, Kongarpalayam. The leopard was trapped in this cage at 9.30 p.m. on January 14. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be in good health. Based on the directions of the Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, the leopard was transported in a vehicle and released deep into the forest area in Mangalpatti, Bhavanisagar Forest Range at 3.30 a.m. on January 15.