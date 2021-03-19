Leopard attacks 12-year-old boy near Valparai, leaves him injured

COIMBATORE

19 March 2021 11:13 IST

The boy has been admitted to hospital and is said to be out of danger

A 12-year-old boy from Sholayar near Valparai, around 125 km from Coimbatore city, was injured in an attack of a leopard on Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as S. Eswaran whose parents run an eatery at Sholayar bazaar, nearly 25 km from Valparai. Eswaran was attacked by a leopard when he was playing with two of his friends outside his house on Thursday evening.

According to Forest Department sources, a leopard which came with its cub, attacked the boy. The carnivore tried to drag the boy into bushes by biting his neck. However, his friends reportedly held his legs firm after which the leopard left and withdrew into bushes.

Eswaran was rushed to the Government Hospital at Valparai from where he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Pollachi. He was later referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Forest Department officials, quoting the opinion of doctors who examined Eswaran, said that the the injury was not serious and he was out of danger.