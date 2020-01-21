Leigh Bazaar flyover work nearing completion

The flyover construction work near Leigh Bazaar in the city is progressing at a steady pace and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The flyover work, which was started in 2014 to replace a manned level crossing on Leigh Bazaar VCC Road faced legal hurdles. The level crossing caused regular traffic congestion in the busy Shevapet area, as most of the goods trucks operated in the route.

Motorists heading towards Shevapet and Nethimedu have to take this road to reach Leigh Bazaar and Three Roads junction. The administrative sanction for the project was given in 2011 and the projects wing of the Highways Department started the work in 2014 at a cost of ₹ 46.35 crore. The railways had completed the works on its side earlier.

However, the pace was affected after 32 cases were filed in High Court seeking higher compensation for the land acquired for the project. In May this year, the department compensated all landowners and the work resumed.

According to officials, the project involves construction of 19 pillars and 21 concrete deck slabs and approach roads. Officials said that the construction of the bridge section has been completed and works for approach road and lighting for the bridge are on.