Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee to visit Erode on June 8

Members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee (2021-2023) will carry out inspection in the district on June 8.

A release said that the committee with 19 members will be led by its chairman Selvaperunthagai and will hold discussions with the District Collector and department officials concerned over the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India from the year 2014-2015 to 2019-2022. The discussion will be on the audit report for the district that was mentioned in the CAG’s report, the release added. The committee will also inspect a few projects that were mentioned in the report.