ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation to deal with honour killings need of the hour, says K. Balakrishnan

May 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Community Party of India (Marxist) organsied a protest against honour killings and atrocities on Dalits at Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Casteism is taking a toll on human lives in the form of ‘honour’ killings and there is an urgent need to stem it through a legislation, State Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan said in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a protest organised by the CPI(M) in Denkanikottai to condemn the recent ‘honour’ killings in the district and the alleged caste discrimination against Dalits in Kottaiyur village in Denkanikottai.

Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that the police in Kottaiyur village had registered FIRs against the Dalits who complained of discrimination and physical assault. “Instead of going by the Revenue Department’s reports of no such atrocities, the District Collector must visit the field,” he said.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll manifesto in Karnataka that has promised freebies, Mr. Balakrishnan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards, after having run down welfare schemes as freebies in non-BJP ruled States. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also slammed the makers of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. “The Kerala government has already moved the court against the movie. The movie is a deliberate attempt to incite communal hatred. The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s attempt at creating misconceptions against minorities has only taken the form of propaganda movies. Outfits that were already fomenting communal tensions in the country have now resorted to propaganda films to create communal divisions,” he said.

Members of the CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. Former CPI(M) MLA of Harur Dilli Babu also took part

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US