Legislation to deal with honour killings need of the hour, says K. Balakrishnan

May 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Casteism is taking a toll on human lives in the form of ‘honour’ killings and there is an urgent need to stem it through a legislation, State Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan said in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a protest organised by the CPI(M) in Denkanikottai to condemn the recent ‘honour’ killings in the district and the alleged caste discrimination against Dalits in Kottaiyur village in Denkanikottai.

Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that the police in Kottaiyur village had registered FIRs against the Dalits who complained of discrimination and physical assault. “Instead of going by the Revenue Department’s reports of no such atrocities, the District Collector must visit the field,” he said.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll manifesto in Karnataka that has promised freebies, Mr. Balakrishnan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards, after having run down welfare schemes as freebies in non-BJP ruled States.

He also slammed the makers of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. “The Kerala government has already moved the court against the movie. The movie is a deliberate attempt to incite communal hatred. The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s attempt at creating misconceptions against minorities has only taken the form of propaganda movies. Outfits that were already fomenting communal tensions in the country have now resorted to propaganda films to create communal divisions,” he said.

Members of the CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. Former CPI(M) MLA of Harur Dilli Babu also took part