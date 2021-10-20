Legal awareness vehicle flagged off in Tiruppur

As part of the nationwide campaign organised by the National Legal Services Authority to commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur Swarnam J. Natarajan flagged off a vehicle for legal awareness on Wednesday.

The vehicle was flagged off on the premises of the combined court building on Palladam Road. A press release said the vehicle will screen short films on topics such as drug abuse and crimes against women and children to generate awareness among the public. Judge Natarajan, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, distributed pamphlets after flagging off the vehicle.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the National Legal Services Authority, Tiruppur District Legal Services Authority along with the district administration and lawyers’ associations have been organising various events from October 2 in the district. The celebrations will continue till November 14, according to the release.