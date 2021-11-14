Legal awareness rally taken out

R. Sakthivel, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Coimbatore, flagging off a legal awareness rally by the District Legal Services Authority in the city on Sunday.

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 23:44 IST

A legal awareness rally to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence and 25th anniversary of the National Legal Services Authority was taken out here on Sunday.

R. Sakthivel, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Coimbatore, flagged off the awareness rally on the combined court complex premises in the presence of judges, court staff, advocates and members from non governmental organisations.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Coimbatore, which is headed by the District Judge, organised the rally.

Organisers said the DLSA arranged various legal awareness activities from October 2 to November 14.

A mobile legal awareness campaign was launched on November 1 under which vehicles equipped with public addressing system were sent to different parts of the district to create legal awareness among the public.

Notices distributed

Notices on the various legal aid services given by the DLSA were distributed to the public.