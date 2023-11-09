ADVERTISEMENT

Legal awareness rally taken out in Krishnagiri to mark National Law Day

November 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A massive rangoli was drawn by the court staff to mark National Law Day on Krishnagiri court campus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A legal awareness rally was flagged of by District Legal Services Authority president and Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya on the District Court campus here on Thursday.

The rally under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority was organised in the run up to the National Law Day, which is marked on November 26.

As part of the awareness rally, an introduction to Tele Law, a mobile services app that enables aggrieved persons to register their grievances, was given to the participants. Following the online registration in the app, a lawyer from the District Legal Services Authority will contact the person and help resolve the grievances.

The rally also witnessed a massive rangoli drawn by the court staff.  Judges and court staff took part in the rally.

