Legal awareness rally taken out in Krishnagiri to mark National Law Day

November 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A legal awareness rally was flagged of by District Legal Services Authority president and Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya on the District Court campus here on Thursday.

The rally under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority was organised in the run up to the National Law Day, which is marked on November 26.

As part of the awareness rally, an introduction to Tele Law, a mobile services app that enables aggrieved persons to register their grievances, was given to the participants. Following the online registration in the app, a lawyer from the District Legal Services Authority will contact the person and help resolve the grievances.

The rally also witnessed a massive rangoli drawn by the court staff. Judges and court staff took part in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.