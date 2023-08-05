HamberMenu
Legal awareness programme for women under Pudumai Penn Scheme

August 05, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu released a booklet on legal protection for women at the Government Arts and Science College for Women in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Collector K. M. Sarayu released a booklet on legal protection for women at the Government Arts and Science College for Women in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A legal awareness programme for women under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar Pudumai Penn Scheme was organised at the Government Arts College for Women here.

Inaugurating the event and releasing a booklet on legal protections for women, Collector Sarayu spoke about the positive social ramifications to the education assurance scheme under the Pudumai Penn programme.

The education assistance spawned gender equality, helped curb child marriages, prevented school dropout among girls, enabled girls to participate in the industrial work force, pursue higher education and choose a course of study; increased their presence in the job market and equipped women to be self-reliant, the Collector said.

She called upon the young women to cultivate the habit of savings with their education assistance and focus on reading to accumulate knowledge that would help them clear various competitive exams.

