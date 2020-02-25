Legacy waste dumped at River Cauvery removed

Erode

25 February 2020 00:00 IST

The City Municipal Corporation has so far removed 70,000 cubic metre of legacy waste dumped at River Cauvery at Vairapalayam and process is on to remove the rest 2,000 cubic metre waste, said Justice P. Jothimani, chairman of National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Regional Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management (Southern States) here on Monday.

Mr. Jothimani inspected the accumulated garbage at the Vairapalayam compost yard where garbage is being removed and bio-mining is being done.

Addressing media persons, he said that due to dumping of waste along the river for many years, water get polluted in all these years that were used by the people. He said that accumulated garbage was processed and a portion of the river is being restored now. “After restoration, water spread area will widen for further 200 metre”, he said and wanted awareness to be created among students on the need to protect water. Mr. Jothimani also inspected the Vendipalayam compost yard where erection of machines for bio-mining process is being carried out.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan was present during the inspection.