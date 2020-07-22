Left parties stage protest

Coimbatore

22 July 2020 20:21 IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) staged protests in several parts of the city on Wednesday condemning the social media posts against the parties and its leaders and demanding action against those who make such posts. Some of the incidents in the city in the last few days threatened to disturb peace among the public. Police should take action against those who try to disturb communal peace and harmony, a press release from CPI(M) said.

Speaking to reporters after staging a demonstration in Tiruppur, K. Subbarayan, MP, alleged that the BJP and the AIADMK were unable to tolerate the progress made by the oppressed communities in society.

Stating that such online attacks cannot be ignored, he claimed that counterfeit profiles are being created on social media platforms to attack Periyar and Left supporters.

