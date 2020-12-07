Left parties stage protest in support of farmers

Protesters demand repeal of farm laws

Members of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest here on Monday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi.

Over 300 people, including 70 women, participated in the protest. They demanded repeal of the three farm laws. The protesters crossed the barricades placed by the police and staged a road roko. All those arrested were released later in the day. The party members staged a protest in Pollachi recently.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan will take part in a protest to be staged at Annur. Similar protests will be held in Mettupalayam, Sulur, and Sultanpet on Wednesday.

As part of the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, a section of auto rickshaws, tourist vans and taxis are not expected to operate. Some of the shops may also down shutters, sources in the parties said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have urged people in all walks of life to support the Tuesday’s strike in support of the farmers.