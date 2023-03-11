HamberMenu
Left parties in Ooty stage protest against T.N. Governor for returning online gambling bill

The protesters raised black flags in an agitation in front of the Government Botanical Garden on Friday; Governor R.N. Ravi had returned the Bill to the T.N. government on March 8

March 11, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the CPI and CPI(M) were arrested by police as they staged an agitation against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday

Members of the CPI and CPI(M) were arrested by police as they staged an agitation against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Left parties in the Nilgiris raised black flags and staged a protest in front of the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam on Friday, against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, after he returned the Bill to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games, to the State government.

Cadres, mostly from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India staged a protest against the Governor, who is staying at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam inside the GBG. Mr. Ravi was scheduled to leave the Raj Bhavan and proceed to Wayanad in Kerala to attend an event, when the protestors gathered in front of the garden. Police presence had been stepped up around the premises due to the planned protests.

Due to the protests, the Governor departed from the Raj Bhavan earlier than was planned, but was met by protestors who raised slogans against him. Around 16 protestors were arrested by the police as they attempted to enter the Botanical Garden. The incident led to more police personnel being deployed around the garden premises.

Local residents have also been stopped from going walking within the garden early in the morning, due to the security concerns surrounding the Governor’s visit to the Nilgiris. However, tourists and visitors are still being allowed inside during the GBG’s normal operational hours.

 

