LED lights result in substantial savings for Tiruppur Corporation

September 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Replacement of over 35,000 conventional and sodium vapour street lamps with LED (light-emitting diode) lights in phases over a 10-year period has meant energy savings valued at several crores of rupees for the Tiruppur City Corporation.

Under the first phase, 15,074 conventional lamps were replaced with LED lights under Public Private Parnership with a consortium of Salzer Energy, and this resulted in energy savings to the extent of 42.68 % from 2017 to 2020. There was also 25 % reduction in the operation and maintenance costs, acccording to an official source. The expenditure on power was reduced by about ₹4 lakh every month.

Under the Smart City project, 6,604 sodium vapour lamps, t5 lamps and compact flourescent lamps were replaced with LED lights. Within four years, the investment could be recovered on account of energy savings, an official said.

Work was currently under way for replacement of 4,755 more soidum vapour lamps with energy-efficient LED lighting. In all probability, the work will be completed before the end of this year, the source added.

During May, the Corporation had issued the first phase tender for replacing the 4,755 street lights in the third and fourth zones, and work orders were issued for installation of 4,238 streetlights in the first and second zones.

As an outcome of these initiatives, the energy load required for the over 35,000 LED lamps in the city was lesser than the extent consumed by 20,000 conventional lamps, the source said.

Since LED bulbs have a life span of close to 15 years, the Corporation will continue to save energy for many years to come, the source added.