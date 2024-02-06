ADVERTISEMENT

LED display on Madhi Siragugal launched in Krishnagiri

February 06, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Awareness on Madhi Siragugal of Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam launched with a Digital standee LED inaugurated at the Collectorate by Collector KM Sarayu ( third from left) on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A digital standee LED to create awareness on the Madhi Siragugal centre that guides rural entrepreneurship was inaugurated here at the Collectorate by K.M.Sarayu on Tuesday.

The centre supports rural entrepreneurs with preparing detailed project reports (DPR) and other paperwork to set up ventures. According to VKT officials, the poverty eradication programme also provides support for farming and farming-allied entrepreneurial ventures through social farm schools and social skill schools in the panchayats.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US