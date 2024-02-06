LED display on Madhi Siragugal launched in Krishnagiri

February 06, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A digital standee LED to create awareness on the Madhi Siragugal centre that guides rural entrepreneurship was inaugurated here at the Collectorate by K.M.Sarayu on Tuesday.

The centre supports rural entrepreneurs with preparing detailed project reports (DPR) and other paperwork to set up ventures. According to VKT officials, the poverty eradication programme also provides support for farming and farming-allied entrepreneurial ventures through social farm schools and social skill schools in the panchayats.