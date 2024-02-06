GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LED display on Madhi Siragugal launched in Krishnagiri

February 06, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Awareness on Madhi Siragugal of Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam launched with a Digital standee LED inaugurated at the Collectorate by Collector KM Sarayu ( third from left) on Tuesday.

Awareness on Madhi Siragugal of Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam launched with a Digital standee LED inaugurated at the Collectorate by Collector KM Sarayu ( third from left) on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A digital standee LED to create awareness on the Madhi Siragugal centre that guides rural entrepreneurship was inaugurated here at the Collectorate by K.M.Sarayu on Tuesday.

The centre supports rural entrepreneurs with preparing detailed project reports (DPR) and other paperwork to set up ventures. According to VKT officials, the poverty eradication programme also provides support for farming and farming-allied entrepreneurial ventures through social farm schools and social skill schools in the panchayats.  

