The Vanavarayar Foundation will organise a lecture on ‘Trade and Technology in Sangam Period’ here on March 31 (Wednesday) as part of its series of monthly lectures on history and culture. Professor K. Rajan, who has been part of many archaeological excavations in the State, will deliver the lecture at Purandaradasar Hall, R.S. Puram between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a release said.

Mahashivaratri celebrated

Religious organisation Dakshina Foundation recently held its Mahashivaratri celebrations in Coimbatore recently. Scores of devotees participated in person as well as online as the night-long event was livestreamed on YouTube, a release said. The Foundation's leader Mitreshiva conducted a meditation session for the audience during the event, according to the release.