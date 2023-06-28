Learning music by overcoming disadvantages of autism

June 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Forty five-year-old Priti, who used to struggle speaking whole sentences because of autism, is now able to sing full songs.

Priti is one of the eight special adults, who live at Covai Chinmayam, a retirement community in Coimbatore, with their parents. They gather every day at The Hub, which is a dedicated space for the special adults in the community, to learn and practise skills such as singing, embroidery, cooking, and even computer operation.

Devotional and Hindi film songs are Priti’s favourites.

Dharini, aged 34, a special adult, also has taken up music practise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yamuna Venugopal, Priti’s mother says, “When she was studying in Grade III, I came to know that she was on the autism spectrum because she never copied down what was on the board and she could not cope with her studies. I put her in a special school from Grade IV.”

Priti and Yamuna were residing in Mumbai before shifting to Coimbatore two years ago. “ Priti never spoke much to others when we were in Mumbai. When she saw a new visitor, she would say ‘hello’ and get back to her room. Only after coming here, she has become more open to conversation and has started singing entire songs,” says Ms. Venugopal.

Alexa and Youtube are the aids that Priti, Dharini, and other special adults use to enhance their skills.

Founder and Managing Director of Covai Chinmayam A. Sridharan said Priti’s skills in music were a discovery when Alexa was introduced to the community. Covai Chinmayam has earmarked 16 of the 87 residential units for senior citizens who have special adults as dependents. “After the demise of the parents, we will take care of the children who have autism,” he said.

Shallu Manchanda, who has an autistic son and is a resident of Covai Chinmayam, mentors the special adults and organises various activities for them. She trains them by introducing concepts such as money, numbers, and art work.

She is a mentor who has received specialised training and will stay with the special adults to look after them, added Mr. Sridharan.

“We plan to introduce vocational training to those with special needs. They bond well among themselves and are able to take up several activities,” said Mr. Sridharan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.