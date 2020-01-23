To motivate students of Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road to interact in English and allay their fears, and also to expand learning beyond classrooms, a session on “Skype in the Classroom” was organised at the school on Thursday.

The Microsoft Global Learning Connection helped connect educators, experts and students share knowledge and disseminate technology. It also helped in cultural exchange across the globe.

Experts and people across the globe were connected using Skype and sessions on virtual field trips, classrooms, guest speaker sessions, collaborative projects, themed collections and special events were shared, said G. Ragupathi, part-time teacher who organised the sessions.

Interaction

Twenty students had a chance to use the platform to interact with Matt Gauthier, Programme Manager, Microsoft team, United States of America. R.T. Dharshan, an L.K.G. student, spoke on the nation for a few minutes.

Ranjitsingh Disale, a teacher from Pune, spoke on dinosaurs, while Liudmyla Talashkevych, a school teacher from Ukraine, along with students spoke on the education system in their country.

Likewise, Manuela Correia, music teacher from Portugal, created awareness on plastics among the students and asked them to avoid it.

Headmistress K. Sumathi said that the sessions focused on making students learn beyond classrooms as they interacted in English with the volunteers.

Modern technology

Apart from understanding the culture of various countries, the students also got to know the modern classrooms and technology available in those countries, she added.

D. Rajalakshmi, Block Education Officer, and parents were also present.