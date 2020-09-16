LEAF signs MoU with A.P. govt.

The Nilgiris-based Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF) has signed a three-year agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society to boost the income of farmers with special focus on food processing.

Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of Lawrencedale Agro Processing, said the MoU would enable the company to expand its operations in that State.

The company plans to work with one lakh farmers within the first two years of operations. There will be investments from both, the government of Andhra Pradesh and LEAF. Lawrencedale will buy the produce from the farmers regularly for primary and secondary processing. LEAF regularly works with farmers in Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadappa, Nuzhiveedu (near Vijayawada), Lambasingi in the Arakku Valley near Vishakapatnam besides various growing locations in Andhra Pradesh.