LEAF and Sagri to implement JICA project

Sagri, Japan-based satellite technology services provider, and Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), an agri-tech major, will implement a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project to improve the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

A press release said the Sagri-LEAF consortium will deploy agri-tech solutions on a pilot basis for digital transformation of the small and marginal farmers in Himachal Pradesh. Satoshi Nagata, Chief Executive Officer of Sagri India, said the Sagri-LEAF consortium would engage with the Himachal Pradesh Government to bring in pro-active actionable data that can give a forecast of the quality and yield of the produce.

“The Sagri-LEAF partnership, by leveraging the strategic funding by JICA, will deploy satellite big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning solutions to predict harvest yields, improve nutrition content and work on diversification of crops to mitigate the risks,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of LEAF.