Leaders of DMK, allies condemn “high-handed” approach of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published - September 17, 2024 12:10 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the DMK and its allies staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday, September 16. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A protest carried out on Monday evening by the DMK and allies at Tatbad in the city against the handling of criticism against GST by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessed speakers condemning her “high-handed” approach of “insulting” entrepreneurs.

The rebuke meted out to the proprietor of the Annapoorna chain of restaurants D. Srinivasan by the Finance Minister by “forcing him to apologise” for having raised queries about GST was tantamount to “humiliating the entire business community”, DMK Urban District Secretary N. Karthick and other speakers of the party including Coimbatore MP Ganapathy Rajkumar, pointed out.

The protestors were also addressed by other Congress urban district unit President K. Karupusamy, Secretary of All India Congress Committee Mayura Jayakumar, and leaders of MDMK Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, CPI, CPI (M) and other allies. They admonished the Centre for attempting to arm-twist the State Government.

