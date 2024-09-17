Leaders of DMK, allies condemn “high-handed” approach of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

A protest carried out on Monday evening by the DMK and allies at Tatbad in the city against the handling of criticism against GST by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessed speakers condemning her “high-handed” approach of “insulting” entrepreneurs.

The rebuke meted out to the proprietor of the Annapoorna chain of restaurants D. Srinivasan by the Finance Minister by “forcing him to apologise” for having raised queries about GST was tantamount to “humiliating the entire business community”, DMK Urban District Secretary N. Karthick and other speakers of the party including Coimbatore MP Ganapathy Rajkumar, pointed out.

The protestors were also addressed by other Congress urban district unit President K. Karupusamy, Secretary of All India Congress Committee Mayura Jayakumar, and leaders of MDMK Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, CPI, CPI (M) and other allies. They admonished the Centre for attempting to arm-twist the State Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.