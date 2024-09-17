GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders of DMK, allies condemn “high-handed” approach of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published - September 17, 2024 12:10 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the DMK and its allies staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday, September 16.

Members of the DMK and its allies staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday, September 16. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A protest carried out on Monday evening by the DMK and allies at Tatbad in the city against the handling of criticism against GST by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessed speakers condemning her “high-handed” approach of “insulting” entrepreneurs.

The rebuke meted out to the proprietor of the Annapoorna chain of restaurants D. Srinivasan by the Finance Minister by “forcing him to apologise” for having raised queries about GST was tantamount to “humiliating the entire business community”, DMK Urban District Secretary N. Karthick and other speakers of the party including Coimbatore MP Ganapathy Rajkumar, pointed out.

The protestors were also addressed by other Congress urban district unit President K. Karupusamy, Secretary of All India Congress Committee Mayura Jayakumar, and leaders of MDMK Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, CPI, CPI (M) and other allies. They admonished the Centre for attempting to arm-twist the State Government.

Published - September 17, 2024 12:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.