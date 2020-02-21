Leaders condole death of accident victims

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami have condoled the death of those involved in an accident in Tiruppur in the early hours of Thursday.

"I am shocked and grieved (sic) to hear about the accident [that] occurred today (February 20) early morning between a Kerala State Transport Corporation bus and a container lorry, causing the death of 19 people and heavy injuries to others near Avinashi of Tiruppur district," the Governor said in a message.

An official communication from the Raj Bhavan said: "I pray to God to rest departed souls in peace and to give strength to their families to overcome this unfathomable loss. I also pray to God for speedy recovery of all the injured.”

Speaking about the incident in the Assembly, Mr. Palaniswami said: "Soon after I received the information, I instructed officials to ensure that treatment is provided to the 23 persons who were injured in the accident ... I have also instructed the Tiruppur Collector and the police to make arrangements to shift the bodies of the deceased passengers to their native place.”

The CM also condoled the death of six tourists from Nepal, who died in another accident on the Bengaluru-Salem Highway.

A total of 24 persons were injured in the accident. "I have instructed the Salem Collector and senior police officials to help those injured in the accident," the Chief Minister added.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan also expressed his condolences.