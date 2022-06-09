Lead Banks conduct credit outreach programmes in districts

Collector G.S Sameeran handing over loan orders to a beneficiary at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Coimbatore District Collector has disbursed loan sanction orders to 75 beneficiaries through credit outreach programme through District Lead Bank scheme, on Wednesday.

As a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s iconic week programme, the Coimbatore District Lead Bank has disbursed a loan amount of ₹12.60 crore through its credit outreach programme at a function held at the District Collector’s Office, a press release noted.

Collector G.S. Sameeran distributed the credit orders for loans for education, housing and self-help groups. Loans were also distributed under various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, and the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

Through the Lead Bank scheme, adequate banking and credit in rural areas is provided with a service-based approach, by assigning one bank for one area. The Collector also distributed Certificates of Appreciation to the best performing bank officials, business correspondents and agents.

Nearly 13,562 bank accounts were opened in this month and a total loan amount of ₹355 crore has been distributed across the district through various banks, the release said. Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, zonal heads of various banks, customers and government officials were present.

In Tiruppur, the District Bank Employees Union through Lead Bank scheme conducted credit outreach programme and disbursed loans to entrepreneurs. District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam distributed credit orders to the beneficiaries.

Loans under Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi and for education purposes were given to the customers, a release noted.