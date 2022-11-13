LBP farmers urge government to cancel G.O. on canal renovation

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
November 13, 2022 18:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Lower Bhavani Project Canal Farmers’ Association have appealed to the State government to cancel the Government Order for the extension, renovation, and modernisation of the canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the farmers from Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts held a meeting at Kuttapalayam in the district. Members from various farmers’ associations, irrigation societies, representatives from various political parties, and panchayat presidents participated and passed a resolution demanding the cancellation of the Government Order.

Association president M. Ravi said the mud canal had been used for irrigating 2.07 lakh acres of agricultural land in three districts for many decades. “There were no damages in the canal. Only a few concrete structures constructed across the canal were damaged. This canal serves as a source for groundwater recharge, and nearly 167 village panchayats depend on this canal indirectly for drinking water purposes.”

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, coordinator of the Association, said the previous government commissioned the project without stakeholders’ consultation and environment impact assessment. If the project got implemented, thousands of trees along the banks of the canal had to be felled which would ruin the ecology. He also urged the State government to intervene and stop the concretisation of the canal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app