LBP farmers told to take up issues only with district administration

June 19, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers should not create problems over the execution of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal modernisation work and instead they should take up issues only with the district administration, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Prohibition and Excise, here on Monday.

Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone for various road works in the Corporation limits in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, and Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, the Minister said the ₹709.60 crore extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal project is being carried out with a section of farmers supporting it and another group of farmers opposing it.

“We want to balance both sections of farmers and do what is fair,” he said and added, “I don’t accept farmers creating problems and instead they should lodge complaints only with the administration,” he said.

He disagreed with the farmers’ statement that they will solve the problems by force and added that an amicable solution will be reached soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Tasmac shops being opened even at 6 a.m. and liquor being sold, the Minister said that a detailed discussion is on to know under what circumstances shops are opened and what steps are needed to rectify it.

The Minister clarified that fixing sales targets in Tasmac shops is not to earn money, but to prevent the money from going towards illicit liquor sales.

Mr. Muthusamy said that due to lack of coordination between various departments, execution of underground sewerage scheme works, laying of pipelines for drinking water schemes and road widening and re-laying works were delayed in the Corporation limits. “The Collector and Corporation officials held meetings with various departments and the problems were solved and works expedited,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.