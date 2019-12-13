LBP farmers seek prior information on water release

Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Nala Sangam has urged the State government to give prior information on water release from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir for irrigation so that farmers get prepared for cultivation.

In letters sent to the Chief Minister and the Collector, its president C. Nallasamy said that due to heavy rain, the water level at the reservoir stood at its maximum level of 105 feet for the past two months, bringing hope for the farmers of water release for irrigation.

He said that water was released in the Lower Bhavani Project canal for one ayacut that covered 1,03,500 acre on August 16 and the discharge would be stopped on December 31. “From January 2020, water will be released in other sluices to irrigate another 1,03,500 acre for cultivating groundnut,” he said.

Mr. Nallasamy said that since the storage level was 32.80 tmc, the maximum level, water was sufficient to meet the irrigation activities and hence the government should provide prior information on water release so that the farmers could prepare the land for cultivation. Also, the farmers can obtain seeds, fertilizers and arrange equipment, he said and wanted the date of opening the reservoir for irrigation announced immediately.