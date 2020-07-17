LBP canals to be renovated at ₹ 945 crore, says CM

The State Government has proposed to renovate Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canals at ₹ 945 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Friday.
Addressing the media, he said there was a long pending demand for renovating the canals so that seepage was arrested and the water reached the tail-end farmers. “To ensure that not a single drop of water is wasted, a proposal is with the government to carry out renovation of the canals,” he said. He added that ₹ 65 crore had been allotted for concrete flooring of the Mettur West Canal, and seven check dams would be constructed across River Bhavani in Erode district at ₹ 81 crore.
Mr. Palaniswami said 30% of the work under Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme had been completed and the rest would be completed on time. Also, 72% works under the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme and 95% of the work under the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme for the Erode Corporation had been completed.
The Chief Minister said land acquisition had begun for the ₹ 20-crore Erode-Thindal- Kanirowther Lake road widening project while the legal hurdles in implementing the outer ring project was solved and work would be completed in three months. Mr. Palaniswami also held meetings with representatives from industries and farmers associations. He held a meeting over COVID-19 control activities in the district in which School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, and others MLAs, Collector C. Kathiravan and officials took part.
