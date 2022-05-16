LBP canal renovation works yet to begin

A Public Works Department official (centre) holding talks with farmers at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district on Monday.

May 16, 2022 18:43 IST

Farmers submit petition to officials

Members of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Tharagargal Sangam has asked the Executive Engineer of Lower Bhavani Basin Sub-Division of the Water Resources Department when the works to renovate and modernise the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal will resume.

In a petition submitted to the officials on Monday, they said that the State government had issued orders for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal and work began in 2021.

Due to political reasons, work could not be expedited and the State government assured them that it would resume in the current year. “But a few people who are not related to the ayacut and for personal reasons were trying to stop the execution of the project and were also misleading the people”, the petition said and added that the government is also yet to respond to their queries.

The petition said that on May 9, members of the association picketed the sub-division office during which officials told them that the works will resume on May 15.

“But, works were not started”, they said and added that talks with the local Minister also failed to yield any result. The petition wanted the Executive Engineer to give them an answer on the assurance given by him regarding resuming works.