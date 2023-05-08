ADVERTISEMENT

LBP canal modernisation works will be carried out as per GO: WRD

May 08, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An agreement was reached between the Water Resources Department officials and the farmers on carrying out modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal in Erode as per the Government Order on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Following an assurance from the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials that extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal works will be carried out as per the Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, the protest by farmers was withdrawn here on Monday. 

The farmers under the banner Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu has been urging the WRD officials to implement the Madras High Court that asked the State government to resume works in the canal as per the Government Order from May 1. They said that if works were not carried out as per the order, they would begin their indefinite fast on the premises of the Executive Engineer on May 8. 

On Monday, farmers gathered in large numbers outside the office premises at Konavaikal to begin their fast. But, police refused permission for their fast. Hence, farmers staged a protest and raised slogans. Later, they were invited for talks with Kannan, Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division. 

Former DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan who quit the party and ex-MLA of Modakkurichi Assembly constituency R.M. Palanisamy was also part of the team that held talks with officials. Mr. Kannan assured farmers that works would be executed only as per the Government Order and gave the assurance in writing. Later, farmers announced withdrawal of their protest. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US