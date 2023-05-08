LBP canal modernisation works will be carried out as per GO: WRD

May 08, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Following an assurance from the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials that extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal works will be carried out as per the Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, the protest by farmers was withdrawn here on Monday.

The farmers under the banner Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu has been urging the WRD officials to implement the Madras High Court that asked the State government to resume works in the canal as per the Government Order from May 1. They said that if works were not carried out as per the order, they would begin their indefinite fast on the premises of the Executive Engineer on May 8.

On Monday, farmers gathered in large numbers outside the office premises at Konavaikal to begin their fast. But, police refused permission for their fast. Hence, farmers staged a protest and raised slogans. Later, they were invited for talks with Kannan, Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division.

Former DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan who quit the party and ex-MLA of Modakkurichi Assembly constituency R.M. Palanisamy was also part of the team that held talks with officials. Mr. Kannan assured farmers that works would be executed only as per the Government Order and gave the assurance in writing. Later, farmers announced withdrawal of their protest.

