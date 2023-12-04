LBP canal ayacut farmers oppose water release in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals

December 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

Members of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut farmers have opposed the water release in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals for the second crop, and termed it as a violation of the order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal 2007.

Water from Bhavanisagar dam was released into the two canals from December 3,2023 to March 31, 2024, for 120 days to benefit 24,504 acre. This was strongly opposed by LBP canal ayacut farmers.

Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Sangam president C. Nallasamy said that as per the order, water allotted for the first crop was 4.48 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). But, the government had so far released 8.8 tmc ft, and had started to release 7.7 tmc ft from Sunday. “It is against the tribunal order and the discharge should be stopped immediately,” he said. The president also blamed the Water Resources Department for not following the order in water release.

Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam, in a release, said that the LBP canal had a command area of 2.07 lakh acre and water release was scheduled for two seasons. While the first season is from August 15 to December 15 to cover 1,03,500 acre during which farmers cultivate paddy, the second season is from January 1 to April 30 to cover the balance 1,03,500 acre during which sesame and groundnut are cultivated. “The tribunal has confirmed the release of 19 tmc ft for the first season, and 9 tmc ft for the second season from the dam,” the Sangam members said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the current year, water was released for the first season. Water release for the second season is scheduled for January 1, 2024 to April 30 for 80 days. About 16 tmc ft water is currently available in the dam. In the current situation, release of 7.7 tmc ft water into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals is a violation of the order. “Water release in these two canals is grabbing the rights of LBP ayacut farmers,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT