ADVERTISEMENT

LBP ayacut farmers want water released in LBP main canal on August 15

July 21, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staging a protest at Ottakulam village in Chennimalai in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Urging the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the ongoing renovation works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal and release water for irrigation on August 15, a section of farmers staged a demonstration at Ottakulam village near Chennimalai in Erode on Friday. 

Members of the Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, who are opposing the modernisation of the canal, said the embankments were in good condition, but were damaged purposefully by the PWD and the contractor and the construction activities were carried out to delay water release. They demanded action against the officials concerned and the contractor executing the project. 

The farmers also said that a seven-member committee under the chairmanship of A. Mohanakrishnan, the then Advisor to Government (Water Resources) and chairman of Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter Waters Wing, conducted a study and submitted a report on concrete-lining the canal. “Opinion of the farmers were not sought by the committee in 2010 and its report should not be accepted,” they said. Based on the committee’s report, Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020 was issued for modernisation of the canal and the G.O. should be withdrawn, they said. 

The farmers said that execution of the project would lead to severe water shortage, both for drinking and groundwater recharge, across the district and wanted the existing works to be completed at the earliest and the canal be prepared for water release on August 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US