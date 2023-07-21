LBP ayacut farmers want water released in LBP main canal on August 15

July 21, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the ongoing renovation works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal and release water for irrigation on August 15, a section of farmers staged a demonstration at Ottakulam village near Chennimalai in Erode on Friday.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, who are opposing the modernisation of the canal, said the embankments were in good condition, but were damaged purposefully by the PWD and the contractor and the construction activities were carried out to delay water release. They demanded action against the officials concerned and the contractor executing the project.

The farmers also said that a seven-member committee under the chairmanship of A. Mohanakrishnan, the then Advisor to Government (Water Resources) and chairman of Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter Waters Wing, conducted a study and submitted a report on concrete-lining the canal. “Opinion of the farmers were not sought by the committee in 2010 and its report should not be accepted,” they said. Based on the committee’s report, Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020 was issued for modernisation of the canal and the G.O. should be withdrawn, they said.

The farmers said that execution of the project would lead to severe water shortage, both for drinking and groundwater recharge, across the district and wanted the existing works to be completed at the earliest and the canal be prepared for water release on August 15.