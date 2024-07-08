GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LBP ayacut farmers want renovation of canal works to resume

Published - July 08, 2024 05:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Ayacut farmers submit a petition to the Water Resources Department in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Ayacut farmers submit a petition to the Water Resources Department in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam from Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts have urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to seek an exemption from the interim stay order and expedite the canal renovation works to ensure water release for irrigation in August.

On Monday, farmers, in a petition to WRD officials at the Lower Bhavani Basin Division office in Konavaikal, noted that the State government had issued an order on 9 November 2020 to extend, renovate, and modernise the LBP main canal at a cost of ₹709.60 crore. Following their request, the order was modified, and a new order dated 13 May 2024 was issued, ensuring zero-lining for the main canal. The new project focused on concrete-lining the distributary canal. However, a section of farmers approached the Madras High Court and obtained an interim stay, halting the execution of the modified project.

Farmers pointed out that during the last crop season, water was not released for the fifth wetting schedule due to poor water management, leading to crop losses. They urged WRD officials to seek an exemption from the interim stay order, resume works, and expedite them. The LBP system, which receives water from the Bhavanisagar dam, includes the LBP main canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, and the Kalingarayan Canal. Water should be released simultaneously for irrigation, they stressed.

The farmers warned that if works are not resumed by 11 July, ayacut farmers would lose their irrigation rights. They urged the WRD to take necessary steps promptly.

